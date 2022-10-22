Angels News: Phil Nevin and New Rangers Manager Brucy Bochy Have History

The Angels' division rival Texas Rangers have hired their new manager. Bruce Bochy will lead the team through at least 2025, as they try to put the pieces together on a talented roster. This move came a few weeks after the Angels already solidified their managerial spot for next season, giving interim manager Phil Nevin a chance at a full season in charge.

Nevin and Bochy have a ton of history together, dating back to Nevin's time as a player. Nevin played for Bochy on the Padres, and then Bochy hired Nevin in 2017 as the Giants' third base coach for his first coaching job in the big leagues.

When Nevin was given the job as the interim manager back in June, Bochy spoke with the Orange County Register about Nevin's qualifications for the job.

"He’s gonna have an edge, but it’s the good edge," Bochy said. "The kind of edge you need. That’s going to stand out with him."

Bochy also shared what he saw out of Nevin that led him to believe he'd be a successful manager in this league.

"He was always paying attention to what’s going on in the game," Bochy said. "He was wondering why the opposing manager or myself did certain things, so he would ask. He loved the game. That passion to manage, that fire, has been there for a long time."

Nevin finally got the opportunity, and went 47-59 through the end of 2022. However, he did go 30-30 over his final 60 games, and was given the chance at a full season in 2023. Bochy was excited for Nevin to get the opportunity back in June.

"I know how hard he’s worked," Bochy said. "I’m proud of him. I’m happy for him. He’s going to do a great job."

The Rangers and Angels play for the first time next season on May 5-7. It'll be quite the reunion for the two managers.