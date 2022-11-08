Skip to main content

Angels News: Recently Hired Pitching Coach Shares Excitement on Twitter

He's ready to get to work with the Angels pitching staff.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday, the Angels made some major changes to their coaching staff.

Among those was hiring a new assistant pitching coach, Bill Hezel, who was the Director of Pitching at Driveline.

Hezel took to Twitter to share his excitement about starting his the new role. 

Angels fans should be very excited about Hezel joining the staff, and working under recently retained pitching coach Matt Wise. At Driveline, a data driven baseball player development program in Seattle, Hezel has worked with some of the most talented pitchers in baseball, including Patrick Sandoval and Shohei Ohtani of the Angels.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fans have already shared some of their excitement on Twitter:

Hezel will be a great addition to the staff, as the team starts to solidify the guys who will be here next season. With the coaches getting sorted out, it's now time for GM Perry Minasian to focus on the players. Free agency begins on Thursday.

USATSI_18147027_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Four Players Officially Become Free Agents

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19143794_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Named a Finalist for the AL MVP Award

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19094943_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Will Not Be Traded This Offseason, Says GM Minasian

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18286145_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Pitching Coach Set to Return to Halos for 2023

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18069069_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Marcus Thames Hired as New Hitting Coach

By Noah Camras
USATSI_12410802_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: MLB Insider Confirms Halos Will Be Sold This Offseason for Record Price

By Noah Camras
USATSI_12911689_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Minor Leaguer Named to Arizona Fall League All Star Game

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19167414_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani’s Former Manager on His Incredible Work Ethic

By Noah Camras