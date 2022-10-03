Skip to main content

Angels News: Rival Manager has High Praise for Shohei Ohtani

It's safe to say he's not looking forward to facing Ohtani again this week.

The Angels are getting set to travel to Oakland for their final series of the 2022 season.

Their penultimate home series of the season came against the Athletics just a few days ago, when Shohei Ohtani dazzled the crowd in the series finale with 7.2 no-hit innings and eight shutout innings.

Ohtani also went 2-4 with an RBI that game, pretty much single-handedly taking care of the Athletics.

Ohtani is set to face the Athletics one final time this season on Tuesday, and based on what happened at the end of this past week, it's safe to say they aren't looking forward to it.

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay had some very high praise for Ohtani after his performance on Thursday night.

"You prepare to hit against him like you would for DeGrom or Scherzer, like for the other best pitchers in the game," Kotsay said.

For any pitcher, that would be extremely high praise to know that you're among the game's best. But when you can also hit, and are among the league leaders in those categories as well, it's truly special.

The Athletics will have one day to prepare for Ohtani, as Michael Lorenzen is set to take the mound in the series opener on Monday.

But when Ohtani takes the mound for the final time this season on Tuesday, we may be in for one more treat.  

