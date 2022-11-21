Skip to main content

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani is Only Focused on Winning With LA Next Season

He's not worried about his impending free agency.
Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency is going to be one of the most talked about stories in 2023. 

He's truly baseball's most unique player, and any team will jump at the opportunity to add him to their lineup and starting rotation.

He's already made it clear he doesn't want to talk about an extension right now, although GM Perry Minasian has made his intentions known that the Angels want him back for the long-term future.

However, for now, Ohtani doesn't want to think about that He wants to win now, and he's only focused on this upcoming 2023 season with the Angels.

"I have feelings of wanting to win with the Angels," Ohtani said. "I signed a contract next year with the Angels and right now, I can’t see beyond my Angels future."

It's nice to see where Ohtani's focus is at. He knows his $30 million contract for the 2023 season means he has higher expectations, so he's just focused on getting better.

And the Angels are already working on fielding a better team around Ohtani.

Between Tyler Anderson and Gio Urshela, Minasian is starting to put together a real contender in the American League. That has to have Ohtani excited. 

