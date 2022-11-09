Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Beat Out by Aaron Judge for Hank Aaron Award

The MLB announced the winners of the Hank Aaron Award on Wednesday. In the American League, Angels superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout were among the eight finalists. However, it was Yankees OF Aaron Judge who took home the award.

The Hank Aaron Award, which recognizes the best offensive performance in each league, is determined by a panel of Hall of Famers combined with a fan vote.

Ohtani and Trout had great seasons at the plate, but it was Judge who took home the award — and you can't really blame the voters for that.

Judge had one of the best offensive seasons ever in 2022, setting the American League home run record at 62, and falling just shy of winning the AL Triple Crown. As far as offensive awards go, Judge deserves just about every single one of them for his performance in 2022.

As for the two Angels superstars, Ohtani hit .273 with 34 home runs and 95 RBIs this season, while Trout reached the 40 home run mark for the third time in his career, and became just the sixth player ever to hit 40 or more home runs in 120 or fewer games.

Both Ohtani and Trout were nominated for Silver Slugger Awards, as well. The winners of those awards will be announced tomorrow on Thursday, November 10.