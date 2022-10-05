Skip to main content

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Receives High Honor from his Teammates

He continues to rack up the awards.

Shohei Ohtani has yet again received the highest honor from the Angels.

On Saturday, Ohtani was named the 2022 Team MVP, as voted on by his teammates. It was the second straight year he received the prestigious award.

But that's not all.

Ohtani also received a second consecutive Nick Adenhart Award, given to the team's best pitcher. It's hard to argue with either of them.

Ohtani ranks among the league leaders as a pitcher and hitter, and has his name all over the record books in what has turned into one of the greatest seasons in MLB history.

The two sides have already agreed on a record contract for the 2023 season, but the Angels would love to start talking about an extension for the future.

But whether that comes soon or not, Angels fans know they'll have at least one more season of Ohtani in Angel red. And that's at least worth celebrating.

