Tons of people have been locked into the Angels' offseason, and what moves GM Perry Minasian has been making. Those include the Angels' coaches, their fans, other team's fans and a majority of the baseball world. People are very interested in what the Angels are doing this offseason, a year ahead of one of the most important offseasons in MLB history — when Shohei Ohtani heads into free agency.

However, as of right now, Ohtani is a member of the Angels. And he, too, is among the many people interested in what moves the Angels are making.

This quote can be interpreted in two ways: One, Ohtani is a member of the team and interested in the moves they are making to contend. Two, Ohtani is interested in how committed the team is to getting better, as he makes his decision on what to do next offseason.

A lot of people thought it was the latter, but I didn't read it that way. To me, it seems that Ohtani, as committed as he is to winning, is showing a ton of interest in his team's offseason.

Ohtani has made it clear that he wants to win next season with the Angels. That's all he's worried about right now. He's also proven to be extremely dedicated to his work, spending pretty much all of his time trying to improve. So it makes sense that someone like him would also be in constant contact with the GM, seeing who his future teammates may be.

Ohtani is as committed as anyone to the sport of baseball — that's what everyone says about him. He wants to win, and he wants to win in Anaheim. He's just trying to stay in the loop on his team's offseason plans. It's no wonder everyone loves him so much.