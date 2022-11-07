Skip to main content

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Will Not Be Traded This Offseason, Says GM Minasian

The Angels are not fielding offers for their two-way superstar this offseason.

Fans of the Angels can take a huge sigh of relief. Shohei Ohtani will not be going anywhere this offseason.

On Monday, Angels GM Perry Minasian confirmed that the team will not be trading their two-way superstar this offseason.

This comes ahead of an offseason where rumors have circulated about a potential deal for the most unique player in baseball. Ohtani is entering his final season of team control in 2023, before he'll become a free agent. Many have thought Minasian and the Angels could look to trade Ohtani and get something in return for him, as opposed to just losing him for nothing at the end of next season.

However, Minasian has confirmed the team will not go that route, and, instead, try to put together a winning team in 2023 that convinces Ohtani to sign long-term.

Ohtani put together one of the greatest seasons in MLB history in 2022, becoming the first player ever to qualify among the league leaders as both a hitter and pitcher. He's about to be announced as an AL MVP finalist for the second consecutive season, and is looking to be even better in 2023.

So, the mock trade offers and rumors can finally stop. Ohtani will be a member of the Angels in 2023.

