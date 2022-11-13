Ahead of free agency, Angels GM Perry Minasian dropped the hammer when he said his team would not be trading two-was superstar Shohei Ohtani this offseason.

This came amid rumors that the team could look to move him to get some value in return, as Ohtani could leave for nothing when he enters free agency after the 2023 season.

However, Minasian made it clear that this team has no intentions of trading their superstar, much to the delight of Ohtani's agent.

"I thought it was really good that he addressed all of you to let you all know that he and the ownership’s desire is not to move Shohei and to keep him around for the 2023 season," Ohtani's agent Nez Balelo said. "So I’m glad he addressed it and we’re moving on."

Balelo was also asked about the potential of signing a long term extension with the new ownership group. He said it's too early to know how those talks may go.

"We would just have to wait to see who the group was that came in and if they had an appetite to move forward and see what they wanted to do with Shohei."

Overall, though, Nalelo seemed please with where the Angels currently are sitting. He knows they have a real shot at competing in 2023.

"I think that the Angels are positioned in a great spot," Balelo said. "I think that they may be a couple additions away from competing. I think health has always been an issue and if they could get over that hurdle, I think that there’s a lot of promise with the organization."

It's nice to know that, so far, the Angels are doing everything right with Ohtani. He already expressed his pleasure with how easy the negotiations went for his record one-year, $30 million deal this season, and knows it's up to him to live up to contract.

The organization gas made it clear that money would not be an issue in terms of keeping Ohtani in LA. Hopefully that gives them an edge in convincing him to sign long term.