Angels News: Taylor Ward Has High Hopes for the Halos This Season

The Angels have been very busy this offseason, filling out their roster in both the major and minor leagues.

They’ve filled all their holes from last season, and have the depth and versatility to withstand pretty much any injuries next season.

The floor of the team has been raised, as the Angels have talent just about everywhere on their roster. Combining their new players with superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, a healthy Anthony Rendon and their 2022 breakout players such as Patrick Sandoval and Taylor Ward, the Angels seem perfectly set for a strong 2023 campaign. Ward sure thinks so, and he talked to MLB Network Radio about his high hopes for this season.

"I think it’s coming together," Ward said. "Really excited about the moves Perry’s made so far. Just super excited to get to Spring Training and get things going with the guys. I think we have a really good group on paper. And I think the biggest thing as always, if we stay healthy, we’ll be pretty good."

Ward was arguably the Angels’ biggest breakout player in 2022. He hit .281 with 23 home runs and 63 RBIs, and had an OPS+ of 135. He was even a finalist to make the All-MLB Team as an outfielder.

The 29-year-old is ready to build upon his 2022 season with an even better 2023 campaign, as he remains an everyday player in the very talented Angels lineup. If everything clicks for the Halos next season, there’s a chance we see them in the playoffs for the first time since 2014.