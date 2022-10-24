Angels News: Three Former Halos Heading to the World Series with the Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies punched their ticket to the World Series, and they can thank the Angels for a few of their contributors.

The Angels traded OF Brandon Marsh and RHP Noah Syndergaard to the Phillies in two separate moves this past trade deadline, and both made an impact on the Phillies' path to the World Series.

Marsh didn't have a great NLCS, but it was his big Game 4 home run in the NLDS that pushed the Phillies to a Championship Series matchup with the Padres.

As for Syndergaard, he got four big outs in the Phillies' crazy Game 4 of the NLCS, helping shut down the Padres en route to a massive win and 3-1 lead in the series.

Then there's Jean Segura, who signed with the Angels back in 2007 as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic. He worked his way up through the Angels organization, before making his Major League debut with the Halos on July 24, 2012. That would be his only game for the Angels, as he would be traded to the Brewers on July 27, 2012.

Syndergaard has played in one World Series before with the Mets in 2015. Marsh and Segura will be playing in the World Series for the first time in their careers, as this is their first postseason run.

As for the Angels, it may not be easy watching your former players succeed, but they have to be thrilled with the top prospects they got in return. So may as well root for the former Angels to get themselves some rings, especially against an AL West foe.