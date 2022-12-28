The Angels don't have a ton of top-level minor league talent right now. Outside of a few guys, they're relying on some younger players to start breaking out and making a name for themselves — and 19-year-old Edgar Quero did just that in 2022.

MLB.com highlighted the top prospects from each organization in 2022, and Quero earned the nominee for the Angels after his impressive performance in Single-A last season. Here's what they had to say about him.

"A switch-hitter who was just 19 for all of the 2022 season, Quero signed in February of 2021 and has quickly gone from an unknown to a catching prospect on the brink of joining our Top 100. He spent the year in Single-A and hit .312/.435/.530, drawing a lot of walks and tapping into his power with 17 homers, all while continuing to work on improving his defensive skills behind the dish."

It's pretty impressive that at just 19-years-old, Quero is already making his way near the MLB top 100 prospect list. The switch-hitting catcher hit .312 with 17 home runs and 75 RBIs in 413 at-bats. He also showed off his speed, stealing 12 bases and scoring 86 runs.

Quero is currently the Angels' No. 3 prospect in the organization behind catcher Logan O'Hoppe and shortstop Zach Neto. Quero isn't expected to be ready until 2025, but in a few seasons, he and O'Hoppe could be quite the nice catching tandem. But for now, he just has to focus on continuing to rise the ranks in the minor leagues.