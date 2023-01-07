Angels OF Jo Adell hasn't exactly had the best start to his MLB career — and that's putting in lightly. In 161 games over the last three seasons, Adell is hitting just .215 with 15 home runs, 60 RBIs and on OPS of just .616. His career OPS+ of 70 is well below league average.

However, his manager Phil Nevin has constantly praised him this offseason, even comparing his talent levels to those of superstar Mike Trout. So clearly, Nevin envisions him as a big part of the team's future, which is why this offseason is so important for him to start figuring things out. Thus far, that seems to be working.

Driveline Baseball posted a video on Twitter of Adell working out in their batting cages, and hitting fastballs with an exit velocity around 110 miles per hour. If you're a fan of Adell, you'll definitely enjoy this video.

Nevin spoke about the work that Adell has put in this offseason, so it's nice to see some of that starting to pay off. Obviously, it's much easier to hit fastballs on a machine than it is to hit an MLB pitcher, but the consistency is what Adell has struggled with so far in his career. If he can get his confidence back up to where it was when he was drafted No. 10 overall in the 2017 MLB Draft, maybe his game will get there, too.

The 23-year-old won't be asked to play a big role this season with the arrival of Hunter Renfroe, which could be exactly what he needs to ease the pressure and just play the game he loves.