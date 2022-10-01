Skip to main content

Angels News: Watch Shohei Ohtani Get Splashed and Try Not to Smile

He may be the most lovable player in baseball.

Shohei Ohtani completed his final home start of the season in a way that only he could. He threw 7.2 no-hit innings, and completed the eight shutout innings for what could be his final start in front of his home crowd in Anaheim.

He left to a rousing standing ovation and MVP chants, as he's finishing up one of the greatest seasons in MLB history. 

The party didn't stop after the game, as Ohtani was on the receiving end of the most famous celebration in sports during his postgame interview.

Ohtani's smile says it all. It wasn't the greatest technique in the world, but it definitely got the job done. And even though we've seen that celebration hundreds of times, something about Ohtani just makes it so much better.

