Angels News: Who Shohei Ohtani Credits for Turning Him Into the Best Two-Way Player in MLB History

There’s one person in particular who helped him get to where he is today.

Shohei Ohtani has already established himself as the greatest two-way player in MLB history. Yes, Babe Ruth was as great as they come. But in terms of two-way talent, Ohtani has already surpassed Ruth’s records — and done so in monumental fashion.

Ohtani is still just 28-years-old, and will be getting set for another season as one of the best hitters and the ace of his team. But as he does that, and prepares for an even larger workload on the mound, he'll still remember the person who helped him become the two-way superstar he is. He told FOX's Ben Verlander who that special person is on "Searching for Shohei."

"If it wasn’t for Mr. Kuriyama, I probably wouldn’t have become a two-way player," Ohtani said. "And as a professional, it would have been even more difficult to steadily improve myself, so I’m really grateful to him."

Hideki Kuriyama was Ohtani's former manager in Japan. He allowed Ohtani to work on both hitting and pitching, and helped him become the dominant two-way player he is today.

Kuriyama is also going to be the manager of Team Japan in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, which Shohei Ohtani is planning to play in. It'll be nice for them to be reunited, and for Ohtani to show off his two-way skills on the world stage.