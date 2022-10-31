Skip to main content

Angels News: World Series Game 1 Has the MLB World Reminiscing About the 2002 Halos

Dusty Baker found himself on the wrong side of history again.
The Houston Astros led the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series by a score of 5-0. The game seemed all but locked up, as the Astros were in complete control, and had their ace, Justin Verlander on the mound.

Verlander, the favorite to win the AL Cy Young this season, was dealing through three innings. In the fourth, however, things began to come undone. And after five innings, the Phillies had stormed back, and tied the game at five apiece.

After four scoreless innings on both sides, the Phillies would go on to take the lead in the top of the 10th inning, and ultimately stole Game 1 in Houston. It was the largest comeback in a World Series game since 2002, when Dusty Baker, the current Astros manager, blew a 5-0 lead as the leader of the Giants. 

And who was responsible for coming back from that five-run deficit? None other than the Anaheim Angels.

On the 20-year anniversary of the Angles' World Series squad, it's nice to see the Phillies doing their best Halo impression. The Angels went on to beat Dusty Baker's Giants in seven games, so we'll see if that's in store for the Phillies. But no matter what, it was a nice way to recognize the first and only World Series team in Angels history.

