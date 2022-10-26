October 26 is a very special day in Angels history. Exactly 20 years ago today, Scott Spiezio came up to bat with the Angels trailing 5-0 in the 7th inning of Game 6 of the 2002 World Series.

He then turned on an inside pitch, crushed it to right field, and gave the Angels life. In the 8th inning, the team would end up scoring another three runs, pushing the series to a Game 7. The rest, of course, is history.

Spiezio spoke to The Athletic about that home run back in 2020. He knew that his home run changed the momentum of that series.

"After that home run, the entire momentum switched. Just turned on a dime," Spiezio said. “That’s the biggest moment in my career personally … it turned the tide."

That wasn't only the biggest moment in his career, it was one of the greatest moments in Angels history. Without that home run, who knows if the Angels are able to come back and stay alive in an elimination Game 6.

Spiezio will always be remembered for that moment, as he propelled the Angels to their first and only World Series victory in franchise history.