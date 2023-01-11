Angels Roster News: Halos DFA Bullpen Contributor to Make Room for Brett Phillips

On Monday, the Angels signed OF Brett Phillips to a one-year, $1.2 million major league deal to be their fourth outfielder on the roster. In order to make room for him on the 40-man roster, the Angels designated RHP Austin Warren for assignment.

Warren appeared in 30 games for the Angels over the last two seasons. In 16 games in 2021, Warren had an impressive 1.77 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. He also struck out 20 batters in 20.1 innings pitched.

In 2022, however, he did not enjoy similar success. In 14 appearances, Warren had a 5.63 ERA, a 1.50 WHIP and struck out just nine batters in 16 innings pitched.

The Angels will have seven days from Monday to trade Warren. If not, he can be claimed via waivers by any team. However, if he goes unclaimed, the Angels can bring him back to the organization and put him in the minor leagues.

Warren will be 27 years old at the beginning of next season.