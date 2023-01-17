The Angels were very active in the international signing period.

The Angels had a lot of international money to spend this offseason, and they used it very wisely. The Angels signed 18 international prospects, spreading their money all around as they looked to hopefully hit on a few players. Here's the full list of players they signed, where they're from and their biographies.

The Angels haven’t had a ton of success in the international pool, however, they did sign Edgar Quero a few years ago, who’s now turned into one of the team’s top prospects. The 19-year-old catcher is currently ranked as the team’s No. 3 prospect.

So while it’s hard to predict whether or not these 16-year-olds will pan out, it’s nice to see the Angels spending smartly, hoping to have brought in a couple contributors for their future.

Their highest ranked signing was SS Felix Morrobel, who's ranked as the 50th best prospect on MLB Pipeline. The Angels gave him $900 thousand of their bonus pool money, as one of the top shortstops in the Dominican Republic.

Another big signing was Venezuelan catcher Juan Flores, who they signed for $300 thousand.

It'll be interesting to watch these players rise through the minor league ranks, and see who makes a contribution to the team in the future.