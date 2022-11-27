Angels Roster News: LA Brings Back Catcher on Minor League Deal

Earlier this offseason, Angels catcher Chad Wallach cleared waivers, and entered free agency. After a few weeks, he decided to come back to the Angels on a minor league deal.

Wallach appeared in 12 games for the Angels in 2022, and provides some depth at the catcher position.

He hit .143 (five for 35) with one home run and four runs batted in. But his biggest moment of 2022 definitely came behind plate.

On May 10, Wallach was behind the plate for a Reid Detmers start. That start, however, wasn't like any others.

Detmers ended up pitching a no-hitter that night, with Wallach as his catcher for all nine innings.

Wallach will get a chance to compete on the active roster. Between Logan O'Hoppe, Max Stassi and Matt Thaiss, there's no real answer at catcher yet.