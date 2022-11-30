The Angels have made some attempts to beef up their bullpen over the last couple days. On Monday, they signed longtime MLB reliever Chris Devenski to a minor league deal. And on Tuesday, it was announced that they added former Yankee RHP Jonathan Holder to a minor league contract.

Holder hasn't pitched in the MLB since 2020, spending the first five years of his career in New York. From 2016-2020, he had a 4.38 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 176.2 innings. He was non-tendered by the Yankees in 2020, and hasn't reached the big leagues again since.

Last year, he had a 10.00 ERA in 18 innings at the Triple-A level for the Chicago Cubs. He's struggled to stay healthy over the last two seasons.

Angels manager Phil Nevin was the third-base coach of the Yankees when Holder was there from 2018-2020. We already saw the Angels go out and get Gio Urshela, who has a connection to Nevin from their days on the Yankees. We'll see if that can help Holder compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster in the bullpen.

The Angels bullpen needs some serious help in 2023. They'll hope that one of Holder or Devenski can do just that.