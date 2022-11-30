Angels Roster News: LA Signs Former Yankee Reliever to Minor League Deal
The Angels have made some attempts to beef up their bullpen over the last couple days. On Monday, they signed longtime MLB reliever Chris Devenski to a minor league deal. And on Tuesday, it was announced that they added former Yankee RHP Jonathan Holder to a minor league contract.
Holder hasn't pitched in the MLB since 2020, spending the first five years of his career in New York. From 2016-2020, he had a 4.38 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 176.2 innings. He was non-tendered by the Yankees in 2020, and hasn't reached the big leagues again since.
Last year, he had a 10.00 ERA in 18 innings at the Triple-A level for the Chicago Cubs. He's struggled to stay healthy over the last two seasons.
Angels manager Phil Nevin was the third-base coach of the Yankees when Holder was there from 2018-2020. We already saw the Angels go out and get Gio Urshela, who has a connection to Nevin from their days on the Yankees. We'll see if that can help Holder compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster in the bullpen.
The Angels bullpen needs some serious help in 2023. They'll hope that one of Holder or Devenski can do just that.