Skip to main content

Angels Roster News: LA Signs Former Yankee Reliever to Minor League Deal

He was in New York for five seasons.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Angels have made some attempts to beef up their bullpen over the last couple days. On Monday, they signed longtime MLB reliever Chris Devenski to a minor league deal. And on Tuesday, it was announced that they added former Yankee RHP Jonathan Holder to a minor league contract.

Holder hasn't pitched in the MLB since 2020, spending the first five years of his career in New York. From 2016-2020, he had a 4.38 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 176.2 innings. He was non-tendered by the Yankees in 2020, and hasn't reached the big leagues again since.

Last year, he had a 10.00 ERA in 18 innings at the Triple-A level for the Chicago Cubs. He's struggled to stay healthy over the last two seasons.

Angels manager Phil Nevin was the third-base coach of the Yankees when Holder was there from 2018-2020. We already saw the Angels go out and get Gio Urshela, who has a connection to Nevin from their days on the Yankees. We'll see if that can help Holder compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster in the bullpen.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Angels bullpen needs some serious help in 2023. They'll hope that one of Holder or Devenski can do just that.

In This Article (1)

Jonathan Holder
Jonathan Holder

USATSI_16158080_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels New Reliever Actually Worked for the Team Before His Playing Career

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18836116_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Fans React to Shohei Ohtani Winning Outstanding DH Award

By Noah Camras
USATSI_10830307_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Longtime MLB Outfielder Sees Shohei Ohtani Racking up the Awards

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19161327_168396005_lowres-2
Angels News

Angels GM Perry Minasian is Proving He's Committed to Winning This Offseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18913548_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Manager Phil Nevin Actually Worked for the Team When He Was Younger

By Noah Camras
USATSI_12410802_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Owner Arte Moreno Gets Important Hall of Fame Vote

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18961977_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA Signs Reliever Chris Devenski to One-Year Deal

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19057191_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Wins Second Consecutive Outstanding DH Award

By Noah Camras