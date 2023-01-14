Angels Roster News: Previously DFA'd Pitcher Clears Waivers, Outrighted to Triple A

Earlier this week, the Angels agreed to a one-year deal with OF Brett Phillips. In order to make room on the active roster, they designated RHP Austin Warren for assignment.

However, now Warren has cleared waivers, meaning no team decided to put a claim in for him. So, the Angels have the option to outright him back to Triple-A, and that's exactly what they did.

Warren has had an up-and-down career thus far. In 2021, Warren had a 1.77 ERA and 1,03 WHIP in 16 appearances. But then, in 2022, he went in the complete opposite direction, sporting a 5.63 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 14 appearances.

Warren will begin the season in Triple-A, but will be a strong candidate to work his way back up to the Majors at some point in 2023.

The Angels are likely very relieved that Warren went unclaimed on waivers. At just 26-years-old, he still has a lot of potential to get back to the pitcher he was in 2021.