Last week, the Angels designated LHP Kenny Rosenberg for assignment. On Monday, they brought him back, and outrighted him to Triple-A.

Since no other team claimed Rosenberg on waivers, the Angels were free to option him to Triple-A. Last year, he appeared in three games with the Angels, allowing five earned runs in 10.2 innings for a 4.22 ERA.

In Triple-A last season with the Salt Lake Bees, he went 2-5 with a 3.16 ERA in 14 games and 13 starts.

The former eighth-round pick of the Rays will look to work himself back up to the MLB in 2023, in an Angels bullpen that could use the help. The California native is still just 27-years-old.