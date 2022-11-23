Skip to main content

Angels Rumors: Gio Urshela Trade Could Affect Carlos Correa’s Free Agency Thinking

Could Correa consider the Angels this offseason?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Angels continued to make noise this offseason when they traded for 31-year-old infielder Gio Urshela.

Urshela hit .285 last year as a member of the Twins with 13 home runs and 64 RBIs. And his positional versatility will be a huge addition for the Angels, as he has the ability to play at all infield positions, and maybe even the outfield.

However, the addition of Urshela also added some speculation about another splash the Angels could make at their biggest position of need.

Urshela and free agent SS Carlos Correa were teammates last season on the Twins, and Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported that the two were very close. He said they were among a group that ate postgame meals together after every game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Angels wouldn’t make a move like this solely to lure in another big-name free agent, but it obviously doesn’t hurt.

Urshela is a perfect fit in terms of fixing some of the depth issues that GM Perry Minasian spoke about. But adding Correa would turn this lineup into one of, if not, the best in all of baseball.

Correa hit .291 last season with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs. The two-time All-Star has 155 home runs and 553 RBIs in his eight-year career, and is very familiar with the AL West, spending his first seven seasons with the Astros.

He’s also a plus defender, winning the Gold Glove at shortstop in 2021, and finishing as a finalist this past season.

Correa is also hitting .284 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs in 45 career games at Angel Stadium. He would without a doubt turn this team into a true contender. 

In This Article (2)

Carlos Correa
Carlos Correa
Gio Urshela
Gio Urshela

USATSI_16179165_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Bring Back a Former Halo Pitcher

By Noah Camras
USATSI_6224182_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Jered Weaver Posts Appreciation on Twitter for Making Hall of Fame Ballot

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19110864_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA Acquires Hunter Renfroe From Brewers to Bolster Lineup

By Noah Camras
USATSI_9157426_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Five Former Halos Debut on Hall of Fame Ballot

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18600384_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Former Angel Draft Pick Non-Tendered By Athletics, Enters Free Agency

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18544143_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Tyler Anderson Should be as Good as Advertised, Says Dodgers Coach

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18269956_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Roster News: Four Players Non-Tendered Ahead of Deadline

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18992685_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani is Only Focused on Winning With LA Next Season

By Noah Camras