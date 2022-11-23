The Angels continued to make noise this offseason when they traded for 31-year-old infielder Gio Urshela.

Urshela hit .285 last year as a member of the Twins with 13 home runs and 64 RBIs. And his positional versatility will be a huge addition for the Angels, as he has the ability to play at all infield positions, and maybe even the outfield.

However, the addition of Urshela also added some speculation about another splash the Angels could make at their biggest position of need.

Urshela and free agent SS Carlos Correa were teammates last season on the Twins, and Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported that the two were very close. He said they were among a group that ate postgame meals together after every game.

The Angels wouldn’t make a move like this solely to lure in another big-name free agent, but it obviously doesn’t hurt.

Urshela is a perfect fit in terms of fixing some of the depth issues that GM Perry Minasian spoke about. But adding Correa would turn this lineup into one of, if not, the best in all of baseball.

Correa hit .291 last season with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs. The two-time All-Star has 155 home runs and 553 RBIs in his eight-year career, and is very familiar with the AL West, spending his first seven seasons with the Astros.

He’s also a plus defender, winning the Gold Glove at shortstop in 2021, and finishing as a finalist this past season.

Correa is also hitting .284 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs in 45 career games at Angel Stadium. He would without a doubt turn this team into a true contender.