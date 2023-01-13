The Angels are still reportedly in the market for a sixth starting pitcher. They've been very aggressive in their pursuit of another starter, and have been in on some of the top starting pitchers on the market. However, since they added All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson on a three-year, $39 million deal early in free agency, they haven’t had success in adding another starter.

The market has very much dried out, but there is still one good option in RHP Michael Wacha. The Angels have been linked to him all offseason long, and on Wednesday, MLB insider Jon Morosi did it again.

"Morosi says that Wacha joining the Angels 'would make a ton of sense' given the team's use of a six-man rotation with Shohei Ohtani and its dearth of righty starters behind the two-way phenom."

Wacha would make sense for a lot of reasons, but the biggest one may be the fact that he throws with his right hand. Outside of Shohei Ohtani, the Angels have an all-lefty rotation. It would be nice to mix it up a little more, and Wacha’s coming off a year in which he went 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA with the Boston Red Sox.

Wacha is undoubtedly the best remaining starter on the market, so the Angels aren’t alone in their chase for him. Morosi also mentioned the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins as potential landing spots for the righty. But the Angels should be aggressive in their pursuit of Wacha, as he would be a perfect fourth starter in their rotation.