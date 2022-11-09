Aaron Judge is one of the biggest free agents in recent memory. Last offseason, the Yankees failed to meet Judge's asking price in extension talks, so he decided to bet on himself. That turned out to be one of the better decisions he could have made.

In the 2022 season, Judge set the American League record with 62 home runs, and fell just short of the AL Triple Crown. He's a finalist for the AL MVP Award along with Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, but, according to oddsmakers, he's the heavy favorite to win.

However, none of that may be as important as his impending free agency.

MLB free agency begins on Thursday, and the rumors are already swirling. They've gotten especially stronger since the Yankees were swept by the Astros in the ALCS.

Judge has been the most talked about free agent all year, with the most likely scenario being him ending up back in New York. However, oddsmakers think the Angels could be among his top landing spots if he decides to leave.

The Angels reportedly have the seventh-best odds to sign the star outfielder. The Angels are tied with the Cardinals at +2800, and only trail the Yankees, Giants, Dodgers, Mets, Red Sox and Cubs. Those are pretty good odds for a team that went 73-89 this past season, but it's pretty easy to understand why. There is a lot to like about the Angels, from Ohtani to Mike Trout to them playing in Southern California.

A big three of Ohtani, Trout and Judge would certainly be the best in all of baseball, and should give the Angels a real shot at making the postseason for the first time since 2014. The only question is: Does Arte Moreno really have one final splash in him before he sells the team?