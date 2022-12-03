Angels Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Former Cubs Pitcher

The Angels have already made three moves to their pitching staff this offseason. They've signed All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson to be a starter, and added RHPs Chris Devenski and Jonathan Holder to minor league deals, in the hope at least one of them is able to compete for a spot in the team's bullpen. However, the Angels still have a need in their sixth starter position, and a huge need in the bullpen, and one former Cubs pitcher could be a perfect fit.

Eric Jokisch has been in Korea for the last four seasons, pitching for the Kiwoom Heroes. The southpaw last pitched in the MLB in 2014, but is reportedly looking to make a return.

Jokisch has been pitching very well as a starter for the Heroes, to the tune of a 2.71 ERA in 118 starts. He's been exclusively a starter in Korea, but pitched in both starter and reliever roles over the course of his MLB and MiLB careers.

In 2014, Jokisch made four appearances, including one start with the Cubs. He had a 1.88 ERA over 14.1 innings.

If he does decide to return to the MLB, the Angels are one of three teams with reported interest. He could be another great low risk option for GM Perry Minasian to take a chance on. He could potentially fill that sixth starter spot, or work as a strong lefty reliever.