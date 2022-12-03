Skip to main content

Angels Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Former Cubs Pitcher

The bullpen and rotation are still areas of need for the Angels.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Angels have already made three moves to their pitching staff this offseason. They've signed All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson to be a starter, and added RHPs Chris Devenski and Jonathan Holder to minor league deals, in the hope at least one of them is able to compete for a spot in the team's bullpen. However, the Angels still have a need in their sixth starter position, and a huge need in the bullpen, and one former Cubs pitcher could be a perfect fit. 

Eric Jokisch has been in Korea for the last four seasons, pitching for the Kiwoom Heroes. The southpaw last pitched in the MLB in 2014, but is reportedly looking to make a return.

Jokisch has been pitching very well as a starter for the Heroes, to the tune of a 2.71 ERA in 118 starts. He's been exclusively a starter in Korea, but pitched in both starter and reliever roles over the course of his MLB and MiLB careers.

In 2014, Jokisch made four appearances, including one start with the Cubs. He had a 1.88 ERA over 14.1 innings.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If he does decide to return to the MLB, the Angels are one of three teams with reported interest. He could be another great low risk option for GM Perry Minasian to take a chance on. He could potentially fill that sixth starter spot, or work as a strong lefty reliever.

USATSI_7968615_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Sights and Sounds From Annual Kids Holiday Party

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_14127674_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Former Angel Catcher Retires From the Game of Baseball

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19067063_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Four Potential Trade Targets for the Halos, According to MLB Insider

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18544142_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Are Proving to Have The Steal of the Offseason Thus Far in Free Agency

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19223643_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Reliever Switches Agencies After Career Season

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19223523_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Former Shohei Ohtani Teammate Reveals Shocking Tidbit About Star’s Future

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_16972088_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Links Five Top Free Agents to Halos

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19135443_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Logan O’Hoppe Picked as LA's Top Rookie of the Year Candidate

By Noah Camras