Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Pitcher Leaves for Kansas City

He's a free agent after just one season with the Angels.
The Angels have already signed LHP Tyler Anderson this offseason, and they may be in the market for another starter. They also have Griffin Canning on track to return by Spring Training, so they shouldn't have any issues fielding six starters next season.

Thus, one of their free agent pitchers will most likely be looking for a new landing spot in 2023. And MLB insider Mark Feinsand has the solution for him.

"Royals: Michael Lorenzen RHP: The Royals had some positive developments in 2022, but the rotation was not one of them. Kansas City’s 4.76 ERA ranked last among AL starting staffs, as Brady Singer (3.23 in a team-high 153 1/3 innings) and Zack Greinke (3.68) were the only starters with ERAs below 4.00 (min. 100 IP)."

The Angels signed Michael Lorenzen to a one-year, $6.75 million deal ahead of last season. He went 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts, and pitched just 97.1 innings after struggling with injuries.

He most likely isn't in the Angels' future plans, so the 30-year-old right-hander should be looking for a new home in 2023. The Royals could end up being a great fit.

