MLB free agency is officially upon us, and the stove is heating up. The Angels have already been rumored to be in the running for a few of the market's top starting pitchers, which would fill one of the team's biggest needs.

But they still have a need at shortstop, and one MLB insider predicts the team makes a massive splash.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic made a huge offseason prediction, saying the Angels would 'shock the baseball world' and sign superstar shortstop Trea Turner.

"The Angels shock the baseball world and sign shortstop Trea Turner to an eight-year, $264 million deal. Turner becomes their leadoff hitter with Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon batting behind him. And yes, they still need pitching to be contenders."



Turner is still just 29-years-old, and is one of the best and most complete shortstops in the MLB. Turner hit .298 this season with 21 home runs and 100 RBIs, and finished second in the league with 194 hits. Turner is also among the fastest players in baseball, stealing 27 bases in 2022.

There have been rumors that Turner preferred the East Coast, but it also appears that he wants to go where the money will be. If he chose the Angels, he wouldn't have to move very far, just taking a quick drive down the I-5 to get to Anaheim.

Turner is a two-time All-Star, one-time batting champ, 2022 Silver Slugger Award winner and a World Series Champion as a member of the 2019 Washington Nationals. He's been a fan favorite in both Washington and LA, and would be the perfect leadoff hitter to set the table for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon.

If the Angels wanted to make a splash this offseason, Turner could be the perfect target.