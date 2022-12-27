He appeared in nine games with the Angels in 2022.

The Angels have been very active in the minor league deal market this offseason. They've signed plenty of relievers, infielders and outfielders to minor league pacts, hoping they can make an impact on next year's roster.

Over the weekend, the Dodgers took a page out of the Angels' book, and signed a former Halo to a minor league deal in OF Steven Duggar.

Duggar appeared in nine games for the Angels in 2022, hitting .053 (one for 19) with a triple, three walks and 13 strikeouts.

Overall in 2022, across the Angels, Rangers and Giants, Duggar hit .153 (11-72) with four RBIs, four extra base hits and 41 strikeouts. His best season came in 2021, when he hit .257 with eight home runs and 35 runs batted in.

Minor league deals are never a sure-thing. The hope is they'll provide some depth, and potentially make an impact in the Major Leagues. Duggar didn't work out for the Angels — we'll see if he does for the Dodgers.

