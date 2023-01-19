Angels Schedule: Halos to Face Crosstown Rival Dodgers on National TV

The television station 'TBS' has officially released the early portions of its national television schedule, and the Angels have made the cut. The station released its games from the beginning of the season until the end of June, and the Angels' game against their crosstown rival Los Angeles Dodgers is among the headliners.

On June 20, the Angels will welcome the Dodgers into Anaheim, and that game will be televised on TBS at 7 pm pacific.

Angels fans should be prepared for the rumors, as that matchup will surely have a lot of talk surrounding Shohei Ohtani, and the Dodgers' interest in brining him in as a free agent next offseason. Moreover, if the Angels are struggling at that point in the season, all the talk will be centered around the Dodgers potentially trading for the two-way superstar ahead of the trade deadline.

The best thing the Angels could do at that point, however, is win games, and be contending for a spot in the American League West. If that's the case, the game may be no more than a matchup between two of baseball's best teams.

The Angels don't get on national television often, but this one should definitely be a fun one.