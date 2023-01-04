Free agent starting pitcher Wade Miley is officially off the board. On Wednesday, he agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, with incentives that could take it up to $6 million. Ken Rosenthal reported on the agreement.

Miley was one of the starting pitchers that potentially could have ended up with the Angels. They're still searching for a sixth starting pitcher, and he was one of the top available arms left. Instead, however, the 36-year-old joined Milwaukee, where he'll add to their rotation.

Miley struggled to stay healthy last season, which is probably a reason the Angels stayed away. He only appeared in nine games (eight starts), to the tune of a 3.16 ERA in 37 innings pitched.

The 12-year vet will now be joining his ninth team, and will hope to contribute for more than nine games.

As for the Angels, they'll continue to shift their focus elsewhere. Michael Wacha is still a name they've been linked to, and his age (32) and throwing arm (right) fits much better in the Angels' lefty-heavy rotation.

They've also been linked to LHP Chris Sale, who would have to be acquired via a trade with the Red Sox. It'll be interesting to see what they ultimately decide to do, and how quickly they move after Miley's signing.

