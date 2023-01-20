Angels: Writer Provides Inside Look at Halos' Lack of Respect to Spanish Broadcast

It seems like the Angels constantly find themselves making headlines for the wrong reasons. Whether it's the mistreatment of their minor league squads, or their fight with Anaheim over their stadium, they're consistently in the news for non-baseball reasons. This week, it was no different.

Angels insider Sam Blum of The Athletic wrote an incredible story highlighting the Angels' mistreatment of their Spanish broadcasters. You can read the full story here, and I recommend you do.

One of the many things that stood out to me was how the Angels neglected the Spanish broadcast, despite being in the center of a huge Latino community.

Blum points out that the Angels are the only team in Southern California without full-time Spanish broadcasts, and among the minority of teams that don't have them in the entire MLB. However, Orange County has a Latino population of 34.1%.

In the story, Blum interviews José Tolentino, the Angels' Spanish broadcaster, as well as Jaime Jarrín, the Dodgers' legendary Spanish broadcaster who just retired after 64 years with the team.

The contrast in the treatment of the individuals was jarring. And moreover, the fact that Arte Moreno, the current owner of the Angels (although he's now selling the team), was the first MLB owner with Mexican heritage, and he still neglected the broadcast, just makes no sense.

Again, I highly recommend you go read Blum's story. It will provide you such a great perspective on the Angels' mistreatment, and hopefully, it sparks some change.