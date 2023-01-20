Former Angel All-Star Signs One-Year Deal With Seattle Mariners

On Thursday, the Seattle Mariners agreed to a one-year deal with former Angel infielder Tommy La Stella. La Stella spent a year-and-a-half with the Angels in 2019 and 2020, and will now be returning to the American League West.

In 2019, La Stella had a breakout year with the Angels, slashing .295/.346/.486 with 16 home runs, 44 RBIs and an OPS of .832. He made the All-Star team for the first and only time in his career, in what was by far his best season as a pro.

Then, in 2020, La Stella was still solid, as he hit .273 in 28 games with the Halos. His Angels tenure ended in September of 2020, when he was traded to the Oakland Athletics for SS Franklin Barreto.

La Stella finished the year with the Athletics, before joining the San Francisco Giants for 2021 and 2022. Now, as a free agent, he's returning to the AL West, this time with his third different team in Seattle.

La Stella's immediate role is unclear, but the soon-to-be 34-year-old will likely provide depth off the bench for Seattle. Last year, he had his worst season as a professional, hitting just .239 with an OPS+ of 78 in 60 games.

The Angels play the Mariners in their second series of 2023, April 3-5 in Seattle. Then, the Mariners come to Angel Stadium for the first time on June 9-11. It'll be interesting to see what kind of role La Stella has for those games, but either way, it'll be nice for the Angels to reunite with their former teammate.