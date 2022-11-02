Skip to main content

Former Angel Brandon Marsh is Making a Name for Himself in the Postseason

He's had his fair share of big moments during the Phillies postseason run.

Baseball fans outside of Los Angeles and Philadelphia may not have known who Brandon Marsh was entering this postseason. He's made sure to change that.

In Game 3 of the World Series, Marsh went 2-3 with a single, two runs and this massive solo shot in the second inning to put the Phillies up 4-0.

A home run in the World Series is as big as a hit can get, but his home run earlier in the postseason may have been even bigger. In the Phillies' clinching Game 4 of the NLDS, it was Marsh who got the scoring started, with a massive three-run home run in the second inning of their 8-3 victory over Atlanta. 

Between these big moments and Marsh finishing as a runner-up for the AL Gold Glove, he's really made a name for himself this postseason.

The Angels traded Marsh for top catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe at the trade deadline. Angel fans were sad to see Marsh go, but O'Hoppe has a very bright career ahead of him. At this point, the move feels like a win-win.

As for Marsh, he was always a fan favorite in LA, so it's impossible not to be happy for him and his postseason success. He's also doing it against the AL West rival Houston Astros. So really, no reason not to root for Marsh.

