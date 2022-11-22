Skip to main content

Former Angel Draft Pick Non-Tendered By Athletics, Enters Free Agency

He spent part of the 2022 season with the Angels.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

David MacKinnon, who spent a portion of the 2022 season with the Angels, was officially non-tendered by the Oakland Athletics.

MacKinnon, who was acquired by the Athletics in August after he was waived by the Angels, went 0-13 in Oakland with two runs and a walk.

Before being waived, he did get an opportunity with the Angels' major league squad. With LA, he went seven for 50 with six RBIs, two runs and six walks.

MacKinnon was drafted in the 32nd round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Angels. He worked his way up through the minors before hitting .324 with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs with the Angels Triple-A affiliated Salt Lake Bees in 2022. He had an impressive OPS of 1.060 in 63 games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After unsuccessful attempts with the Angels and Athletics, MacKinnon will now enter free agency as a 27-year-old.

USATSI_18544143_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Tyler Anderson Should be as Good as Advertised, Says Dodgers Coach

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18269956_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Roster News: Four Players Non-Tendered Ahead of Deadline

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18992685_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani is Only Focused on Winning With LA Next Season

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19226232_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA Reportedly Showing Interest in All-Star Outfielder

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19223523_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani on The 'Best Time' for the Team to Trade Him

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18667760_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: GM Perry Minasian Details His Potential Next Moves in Free Agency

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18499509_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani is the 'Smartest' Player Phil Nevin Has Ever Been Around

By Noah Camras
USATSI_13049589_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: MLB Insider Predicts New Owner Brings in Well Known President/CEO

By Jeff J. Snider