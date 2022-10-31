Skip to main content

Former Angel Noah Syndergaard's World Series Start Pushed Back for Phillies

The Game 3 postponement has altered the Phillies' pitching schedule.
Former Angel RHP Noah Syndergaard was scheduled to start Game 3 of the World Series for the Phillies against the Astros. Game 3, however, was postponed by rain, and with the extra day of rest, Phillies manager Rob Thomson has made some changes. 

Syndergaard will instead start Game 5 for the Phillies, which has the potential to be a massive game in the series.

If the Phillies win Games 3 and 4, they will have a chance to win the World Series in Game 5 on their home field, with trade deadline acquisition Noah Syndergaard on the mound. 

If they lose Games 3 and 4, Syndergaard will be tasked with keeping their season alive. And if they split them, Syndergaard will be on the mound for the most important game of the Phillies' season, trying to maintain their lead as they head back to Houston for Games 6 and 7.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic did report that Syndergaard could be used out of the bullpen if there's an emergency in Games 3 or 4, but that remains unlikely.

If a series gets to a Game 5, that usually ends up being as important a game of any. So when that game comes on Thursday, the Phillies season may be in the hands of the former Angel. Probably not where he expected to be just a few months ago.

