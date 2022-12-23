He's pitched for the Angels for the last three seasons.

A former Angel reliever has found a new home. Mike Mayers, who spent the last three seasons with the Angels, has officially signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals, the team announced.

Mayers appeared in 125 games for the Angels over the last three seasons. He had a 4.10 ERA in 155.2 innings with the Halos, but progressively got worse over the last years.

In 2020, Mayers enjoyed a promising 2.10 ERA in 30 innings. Then, in 2021, he had a 3.84 ERA in 75 innings. But last season, Mayers struggled, sporting a 5.68 ERA in 50.2 innings pitched.

The Angels have already made plenty of minor league moves in their bullpen, so they didn't need to bring back the 31-year-old. As for Mayers, he'll look to work his way back up to the big leagues, and contribute in Kansas City. Best of luck on the Royals, Mike!