Former Angel Starting Pitcher Trying to Make an MLB Comeback

Former Angel RHP Matt Harvey is trying to make an MLB comeback. MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post wrote that "Matt Harvey is hoping to pitch again this year" in a recent article.

Harvey hasn't pitched since the 2021 season, when he appeared in 28 games for the Baltimore Orioles. That year, he went 6-14 with a 6.27 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP.

In 2020, Harvey made seven appearances with the Kansas City Royals, going 0-3 with an ERA of 11.57 and a WHIP of 2.74.

Before that, Harvey spent the 2019 season with the Angels. He finished that season with a career-worst (at the time) 7.09 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP in just 59.2 innings (12 starts). He also spent some time with the Reds in his career, and spent his first seven-plus seasons with the Mets.

At his best, Harvey was an All-Star in 2013, and had sub-three ERAs in 2012, 2013 and 2015. However, the 33-year-old is well removed from that part of his career, and hasn't enjoyed much success since 2016.

It's possible a team takes a chance on him, and tries to find a role that best suits his current skillset. But for now, it remains unlikely Harvey gets a chance, especially at the major league level.