Former Angels Manager Among Candidates for Houston Astros GM Job

The Angels' division rival Houston Astros are still looking for a new general manager. Despite winning the World Series in 2022, the Astros and GM James Click parted ways this offseason. The Astros have spent the offseason making moves without a general manager, but are now seemingly getting closer to making a decision.

There are tons of options for the Astros that multiple insiders have confirmed. But the most interesting one for Angels fans was reported by longtime MLB beat writer Jose de Jesus Ortiz. He said that among the candidates for the Astros GM job is former Angel manager Brad Ausmus. That report was later confirmed by MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Ausmus spent the 2019 season as the manager of the Angels. The longtime MLB catcher spent 18 years in the league as a player from 1993-2010, before immediately moving into coaching.

He was with the San Diego Padres from 2011-2013, before getting his first managerial gig as the head of the Detroit Tigers. He stayed there from 2014-2017, before joining the Angels in 2018 as a special assistant to GM Billy Eppler.

Then, ahead of the 2019 season, he was named the team's manager.

Ausmus lasted just one year in Anaheim, going 72-90. Despite signing a three-year deal, he was dismissed after his first season.

Most recently, Ausmus was the bench coach for another AL West team in the Oakland Athletics last season. He will also be a coach for Team Israel at the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

We'll see if his next Major League gig is with the Astros, a team he spent 10 years with in his playing career. In total, Ausmus played in 1,259 games for Houston. The fans, I'm sure, would love to have him back in a front office role.