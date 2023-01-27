Mike Trout News: Angels MVP Outfielder Wants to Win the WBC

Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout is getting set to captain Team USA at the World Baseball Classic. He's excited to participate in the tournament, but isn't just going for fun. Trout wants to win, and he made that clear at his presser last week.

“The whole main reason we’re here is to win this thing," Trout said. "All the other stuff’s great — being able to play with each other, get to know each other a little bit more. But there’s only one thing on our mind — [it's] trying to win this whole thing."

It's no surprise that Trout gave this answer, as I don't think anyone enters a tournament not wanting to win. But it's nice to see how committed he is to bringing the Gold back to America, as they defend their crown. He made it clear that winning is the reason he's playing:

"That’s the whole reason I signed up. I’m trying to win this thing. And there’s nothing else. Anything else is a failure."

The tournament kicks off March 8, and goes until March 21. Team USA's first real game is March 11 against Great Britain. They'll also play two exhibitions — one against the San Francisco Giants and one against none other than the Los Angeles Angels. I wonder if Trout is going to hit for both teams.