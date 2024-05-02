Angels Sign Former Dodgers Prospect, Keep Him in Southern California
Imanol Vargas had his moments during a five-year run in the Dodgers' minor league system from 2017-23. He clubbed 22 home runs as a 25-year-old with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers last year, and his 114 wRC+ suggested Vargas had more in store as a first base/outfield prospect.
Still, when Vargas became a minor league free agent after last season, the calls to his agent were ostensibly scarce. He signed with the Milwaukee Milkmen of the independent American Association in advance of their 2024 season, which begins in May.
Vargas' plans changed this week. He signed a minor league contract with the Angels and was assigned to Low-A Inland Empire 66ers. He debuted in Wednesday's game against Fresno, hit a single, and drove in two runs in the 66ers' 5-1 win.
Vargas, a left-handed hitter, has appeared in 456 minor league games across four different levels. He hit 17 home runs in 72 games for the California League's Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in 2021, his last experience in Low-A.
Baseball America's Matt Eddy highlighted Vargas among last year's minor league free agents to watch. He wrote that "Vargas’ raw power is apparently in his 114 mph max exit velocity and extreme damage on contact. The issue has been making enough contact to take full advantage. Vargas doesn’t chase much out of the zone but can be beat in the zone with good stuff.”