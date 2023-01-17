Astros Still Searching To Fix Weakness At Catcher
The defending World Series champion Houston Astros have a terrific chance at repeating the feat in 2023.
Of course, nothing is guaranteed.
But the bulk of the stocked team will be back, giving them every opportunity to win another championship.
Scan the Astros’ roster and you won’t find many weaknesses.
If there is one position which is lacking it’s at catcher. This is being picky but also accurate.
The Astros could have upgraded with players like Sean Murphy or Willson Contreras.
The Astros opted to retain Martin Maldonado, who will be a free agent after the season. They also decided to part ways with Christian Vázquez, who signed with the Minnesota Twins.
There are a pair of strong prospects – Yainer Diaz and Korey Lee – but they may not be ready just yet.
Maldonado has proven his mettle in terms of handling a pitching staff. If he can produce some offense this season, it will be a bonus.
Last season, Maldonado hit only .186 but added 15 home runs and 45 RBI. The 12-year veteran will definitely need a capable backup.
Heading into the season, this is hardly a crisis. It’s the sign of a loaded team and a good problem to have.
