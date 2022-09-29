Judge Ties Maris, Hits 61st Home Run

Skip to main content

Aaron Judge Ties Roger Maris, Hits 61st Home Run

With his 61st home run of 2022, Aaron Judge has passed Babe Ruth and tied Roger Maris for the all-time single season home run leader, barring steroid users of course.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Aaron Judge will likely get the largest ever free agent contract this offseason. Home run no. 61 only adds to his mythos. Holder of the American League's rookie home run record and now MLB's non-steroid home run record, Judge's 2022 should be considered one of the great New York Yankee seasons of all time.

Still trailing the Houston Astros by 5.5 games for the AL's top seed, even Judge's heroics won't get them past Houston, but it has sure gotten them national attention. ESPN has cut-in for live look-ins during every Judge at-bat the past several days, hoping to give viewers a glimpse at the historic moment.

His seventh inning blast to left field sealed history as he rounded the bases, tying Roger Maris' mark set 61 year ago in 1961.

With Maris' family in attendance, following the Yankees from New York to Toronto, Judge hunted for the record home run for seven days with no success. Finally he made history. Now Judge looks to become MLB's sole single season home run leader with 62 in the Yankees final seven games.

Scroll to continue

Read More

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

USATSI_19134796
Around MLB

Judge Ties Maris, Hits 61st Home Run

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19129748
Opinions

What can the Astros Expect from Hensley in 2023?

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19129961
News

How to Watch Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19073038
Opinions

Catching Up with the Astros Trade Deadline Castoffs

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19129955
Game Day

Home Runs Galore: Astros Inch Closer to Top Seed in Win Over Diamondbacks

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18347053
Prospects

Astros Prospect Tamarez Tosses Five No-Hit Innings, Yielding One Run

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19079698
Opinions

Who Gets Demoted from the Astros Active Roster for the ALDS?

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19087505
News

Astros' McCullers Scratched from Tuesday Start with Illness

By Kenny Van Doren