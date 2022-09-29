Judge Ties Maris, Hits 61st Home Run

Aaron Judge will likely get the largest ever free agent contract this offseason. Home run no. 61 only adds to his mythos. Holder of the American League's rookie home run record and now MLB's non-steroid home run record, Judge's 2022 should be considered one of the great New York Yankee seasons of all time.

Still trailing the Houston Astros by 5.5 games for the AL's top seed, even Judge's heroics won't get them past Houston, but it has sure gotten them national attention. ESPN has cut-in for live look-ins during every Judge at-bat the past several days, hoping to give viewers a glimpse at the historic moment.

His seventh inning blast to left field sealed history as he rounded the bases, tying Roger Maris' mark set 61 year ago in 1961.

With Maris' family in attendance, following the Yankees from New York to Toronto, Judge hunted for the record home run for seven days with no success. Finally he made history. Now Judge looks to become MLB's sole single season home run leader with 62 in the Yankees final seven games.

