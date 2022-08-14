Bregman Ignites Offense in Astros' Series Sweep Against the A's

Alex Bregman started the scoring with a two-run home run on back-to-back days against the Oakland A's. The Houston Astros outscored the their American League West foe 21-7 during their weekend sweep.

Bregman entered the box with two outs and Yordan Álvarez on first base. Just like the night before, the third baseman cranked a two-run home run to left field to get Houston on the board.

Bregman entered Sunday one of the best offensive hitters at home this season with a .969 OPS at Minute Maid Park and a 1.486 OPS on the current homestand. He finished the homestand 9-for-20 with three home runs, eight runs driven in and six walks.

José Altuve drove in a pair in the second frame to double the Astros' lead. His double brought home Chas McCormick and Christian Vázquez — who had a three-hit night and an RBI-single in the sixth inning.

In the seventh, Bregman stayed hot and doubled home Jeremy Peña for his third RBI on the afternoon. The Astros scored all six of their runs in two-out situations.

Houston Astros Starting Pitcher Cristian Javier Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

On the mound, Cristian Javier yielded only one hit over six-scoreless innings. The righty walked three batters to his six strikeouts en route to lowering his ERA to 2.96 in his seventh quality start.

Héctor Neris tossed a clean inning in the seventh with two strikeouts and a walk, lowering his ERA below 3.30 for the first time since June 12. Will Smith took the eighth, yielding a solo home run to Nick Allen. Two of the three earned runs tagged to Smith as an Astro have been via solo home runs.

Rafael Montero was tasked for the ninth in his first appearance since Thursday. The right-hander allowed back-to-back hits before Jonah Bride grounded out to Bregman, scoring Elvis Andrus from third. With one out, Montero walked Cal Stevenson to put the tying run on deck.

Manager Dusty Baker saw enough and handed the ball to Ryan Pressly with runners at first and second in a save situation. Pressly induced a groundout to put the Astros within one out, but Tony Kemp singled home the Athletics' third run. The closer secured his 23rd save three pitches later on a Vimael Machín ground out.

The Astros open a four-game set with the Chicago White Sox at 7:10 p.m. Monday on the road. José Urquidy will kick off the road trip against righty Johnny Cueto.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!