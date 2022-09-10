McCormick Powers Offense, McCullers Shoves as Astros Sneak Past Angels

McCormick Powers Offense, McCullers Shoves as Houston Astros Sneak Past Los Angeles Angels
Through four innings, the Houston Astros stranded three runners against Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen. The local nine also went hitless until Chas McCormick entered the box in the fifth inning.
Leading off the frame, McCormick slapped a single to break up the Astros' quiet play at the plate. No run crossed in the inning while Lorenzen carried his scoreless outing into the sixth.
Jeremy Peña clubbed a solo home run to the opposite field to cut the deficit in the bottom half of the inning. McCormick followed an inning later to give the Astros the go-ahead run on a two-run home run to right-center field.
McCormick added an insurance run in the eighth, walking with the bases loaded to top off a three-RBI night. On the season, the righty has driven in 41 runs and has improving his OPS to .745.
Read More
On the rubber, Lance McCullers Jr. was vintage. The righty extended to a season-high 105 pitches against the Angels, reaching seven innings for the first time this season. Behind six strikeouts, McCullers picked up a quality start with two runs allowed on four hits and a walk.
Ryan Pressly took the ninth inning in his first appearance off the injured list after being reinstated Friday afternoon. Pressly yielded a solo home run to Taylor Ward and Los Angeles crept within one run of Houston. Yet, the righty struck out two batters to end the frame, securing his first save since Aug. 17 and his 26th on the year.
Bench coach Joe Espada returned to the dugout Friday after being away from the team for a personal reason. Florida Complex League development coach Dai Dai Otaka was with Houston in Espada's absense. Otaka filled in as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys first base coach during the summer when Wladimir Sutil was with the Astros.
The Astros look for a series win starting at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Minute Maid Park. José Urquidy and Shohei Ohtani are the scheduled starters.
