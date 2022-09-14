Javier Shoves Six Innings; Astros Edge Out Tigers for Sweep

Scoring came at a shortage Wednesday for both the Houston Astros and the Detroit Tigers, but through six frames, the hometown club couldn't find any success. In part to Cristian Javier, the Tigers were limited to just two hits before the halfway point of the game.

Javier struck out eight batters on 90 pitches, 64 being for strikes, while not issuing a walk to Detroit. The Tigers' lone run crossed in the seventh inning on a Javier Báez home run to breakup the shutout.

Both sides totaled five hits, but the Astros were able to sneak two runs past the Tigers early in the contest. In back-to-back bouts in Detroit, Kyle Tucker homered as he powered his 27th long ball of the season Wednesday.

Alex Bregman drove home Houston's second run in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring David Hensley from third base. With a one-run win, the Astros secured a season sweep of the Tigers as the home team didn't lead for one inning in the three-game set.

Houston opens a four-game series at 6:20 p.m. Thursday against the Oakland A's at Minute Maid Park. The Astros' probable starter is Lance McCullers Jr. — who will toe the rubber against righty James Kaprielian.

