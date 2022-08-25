Valdez Breaks Astros Franchise Record in Win Over Twins

It's all about quality for Framber Valdez. The left-handed starting pitcher tossed his 21st consecutive quality start on the season for the Houston Astros record Wednesday, passing Mike Scott who posted 20 straight in 1986 — a Cy Young season — and tying Johan Santana for the only Latin-born pitcher to do so.

Valdez worked seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, limiting Carlos Correa and company to one run on two hits and four walks. The only run scored on the lefty came on a Correa sacrifice fly in third frame. The lefty carved through eight bats, leaving his outing with a 2.65 ERA on the season.

In 24 outings, Valdez has left with 22 quality starts which leads the sport. His streak is the longest in the Major Leagues since New York Mets' Jacob deGrom tossed 26-straight between the 2018-2019 seasons.

Valdez's 156 innings pitched this year also leads the American League as he battles Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole for the crown. But in regard to his 21-straight quality starts, Valdez is only one away from holding the American League record with 22.

Every pitcher in Major League Baseball history that has surpassed the feat as Valdez did Wednesday night has won the Cy Young in the same season. But for the 28-year-old, his teammate, Verlander, is taking the best route for the award.

Houston Astros Second Baseman José Altuve Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

José Altuve sent the first pitch he saw from Dylan Bundy to the train tracks for his 10th lead-off homer of the season — eighth-most in an MLB season. The Astros found their second run to cross in the third inning on a Yuli Gurriel sacrifice fly to score Martín Maldonado.

Houston built its lead to four runs in the sixth frame on an Alex Bregman sacrifice fly, scoring Yordan Álvarez, and a two-run home run from Trey Mancini, his 15th of the season and fifth for the Astros.

The Twins flirted with a ninth-inning comeback for consecutive nights with Ryan Pressly unavailable with neck stiffness. Luis Arráez doubled home the Twins' second run before scoring on a fielder's choice play two batters later.

Rafael Montero was able to close the door, although letting Minnesota to come within two runs. The Astros secured a series win and their fifth victory over the Twins this season.

Chas McCormick — who exited the seventh inning after diving back to first base — will be out a couple of days with a dislocated right pinky finger, per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle.

The Astros close their three-game series at 7:10 p.m. Thursday with Luis García battling the hill against right-hander Chris Archer. Although not officially announced, Lance McCullers Jr. is in line to pitch Friday, leaving Cristian Javier relegated to the bullpen with the abandonment of the five-man rotation.

