Astros Cement Their Name in the History Books, No-Hit Phillies in Game 4

This World Series has been unlike any that we have seen in recent memory. Neither team has thus far found themselves controlling the moment.

Game 1 featured a historic comeback from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Game 2 showcased an offense masterclass by the Houston Astros.

Game 3 saw the Philadelphia Phillies tie a record for most home runs hit in a single World Series game with five.

Game 4 was one for history as the Astros threw the first combined no-hitter in World Series history.

Crazy, insane, World Series.

So could Houston have found themselves holding all the cards and the momentum in their favor?

It's unlikely considering the resiliency and underdog mentality of this Philadelphia squad, but after Wednesday night's performance they should be feeling confident.

On the pitching side, there really isn't much to say despite acknowledging the Astros' dominance. Cristian Javier pitched 6.0 innings of the best baseball in his life.

His rising fastball and effective slider kept the Phillies' hitters off balance all evening. They didn't stand a chance as they made little hard contact and struck out nine times.

Houston's bullpen picked up right where Javier left off, pitching 3.0 innings of no-hit baseball while striking out another five. Ryan Pressly recorded the final outs despite allowing a walk.

It was a masterful pitching performance all around for the Astros.

On the other side, Houston's offense clicked once again after being held scoreless the evening before.

The offense loaded the bases against Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola in the fifth. Nola was then yanked from the game and replaced with the formidable lefty, José Alvarado.

Fortunately for Houston, Alvarado looked less like the man who was the best relief pitcher during the final months of the 2022 MLB season, and more like the one that was sent down to Triple-A in May.

Alvarado hit Yordan Álvarez with his first pitch and forced in a run to make it 1-0.

Then, Alex Bregman had the biggest hit of the night, and perhaps the series so far for Houston, when he roped a double that scored Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña to make it 3-0.

Kyle Tucker then lofted a sacrifice fly and Yuli Gurriel recorded an RBI-single.

After the fifth inning it was 5-0.

"Yeah, like you said, it was a pass-the-baton kind of inning," said Bregman. "Guys putting together good quality at-bats, swinging at pitches that were good pitches to hit, each guy not trying to do too much, just staying within themselves.

"For myself, I was just trying to put a good swing on a pitch and put the ball in play. And then I thought Tucker did a fantastic job after that of moving the guy over and getting one in. And then Yuli [Gurriel] came up with a big hit to add insurance."

Philadelphia's lineup is one built off of power, one that at times, lives and dies off the home run.

While Houston's certainly has power, their lineup is so dangerous because of what it can do in terms of creating runs with solid hitting, good at-bats, and as Bregman said, "passing the baton." It was evident on Wednesday.

With as. . . weird? As this this World Series has been, it is hard to know what will happen when Justin Verlander takes the mound against Noah Syndergaard on Thursday.

It is easy to presume that the likely 2022 AL Cy Young would come out victorious against what is essentially a glorified bullpen day for the Phillies.

But, you just never know.

You gotta love baseball in November.

