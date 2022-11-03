Watch: Astros Explode for Big Fifth Inning to End Scoreless Streak

Watch: Houston Astros Explode for Big Fifth Inning to End Scoreless Streak
The Houston Astros went through a run drought for 16 straight innings up until the fifth frame of Game 4 of the World Series. With the bases loaded, Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola was given the hook, being relieved by José Alvarado.
Alvarado needed to throw one pitch to end the scoreless contest. After he plunked Yordan Álvarez, Chas McCormick trotted into home to give the Astros a 1-0 lead. From there, Alex Bregman blew the game open.
The third baseman roped a double to right to score José Altuve and Jeremy Peña to build a three-run lead before Álvarez jogged home on a Kyle Tucker fly out a batter later.
With Bregman at third base, Yuli Gurriel drove home his infield mate to give Houston its third 5-0 lead through four World Series games in 2022. Aledmys Díaz stranded Gurriel, totaling the Astros' sixth batter left on in five innings of play.
